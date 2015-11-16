Marriage, many of us heard growing up, is a union that’s meant to last forever. But of course, it often doesn’t. Is it time we did away with “til death do us part” and replaced it with “til we decide this is no longer working?”
Is there any reason to want engagement photos? Of course not, say the newly engaged, and the unengaged, and me, once upon a time. What is the overall point, for starters? To show off that you and him can stand on a rock? To show off your pink polyester blouse? To show off that your ring can go onto the stem of a leaf?…
Sleeping next to someone is great in theory: you get the benefit of their body heat, cuddles, and someone to throw in front of you if a serial killer comes in the night (we’ve all thought it). In practice, however, it’s a different story. And while not sleeping with the partner you live with may still be seen as…
For the past eight weeks I’ve been waking up and doing 135 crunches before I do anything else. I pad into the living room at 7:10 a.m., unroll my yoga mat, hook my toes under the hem of our IKEA couch, and crunch, barely awake. I do 15 where my wrists graze the tops of my knees, 15 where my fingertips tap the tops of…
A bride-to-be in California is rocking an engagement ring that’s made from her fiancé’s wisdom tooth and she’s loving it.
Yes, this is a post about poop.
Hot new wedding trend, allegedly: bridal bouquets straight-up made of vegetables.
Here is a rule we all ought to be able to follow: If you want to marry someone and they have not asked you yet, ask them to marry you. Do not, under any circumstances, issue an ultimatum.
New research from The University of Pennsylvania has confirmed everything your mother has told you already: being married will save your entire life. Well, at least if you’re going through heart surgery. According to the findings, married people have a much greater chance of surviving than those who are single.
If engagement photos are meant to reflect an entire relationship, then it’s no surprise that so many people include their adorable pets in the shoot. Most of the time, the animals just chill (as animals do when stuff is boring and you’ve given them a snack), but sometimes they forget they’re not the star of the show…
If you’ve been with someone for a long time, chances are you’ve taken them for granted at least once or twice. And if you’re not showing gratitude enough in your relationship, new research finds, it could spell trouble. So what to do to keep your marriage running smoothly? Just a simple “thanks” and the happiness will…
I did not expect to give any shits about veils, to be honest. They are just one or a few layers of airy fabric, and they are usually only available in like, three colors, and like, four styles, and all you do is poke them into the back of your head for like, 30 minutes, and for what reason? I never thought of veils at…
Although creating a brand new surname after marrying is a rare choice, it’s viewed by some as the most equal, romantic, and kid-friendly solution in an antiquated patriarchal system. But it’s also a very easy way to anger your loved ones.
When she was 13, Brelyn Bowman made a commitment to her father to remain “pure” until her wedding day. That day arrived on October 10th, and in order to celebrate her wedding and prove to her father that she stayed true to her promise, Brelyn presented him with a certificate from her doctor, one that proves she’s…
Weddings are special. Weddings are expensive. Weddings are not to be fucked with. At least that’s what one unidentified 22-year-old man learned over the weekend when he thought it’d be a good idea to show up to a wedding uninvited and disrupt the festivities. Three cops and a dog had to take him down.
Angelababy (née Angela Yeung) is a popular Chinese actress, singer, and model who’s been referred to as the country’s answer to Kim Kardashian. But unlike Kim Kardashian, with her thrifty $12 million wedding with Kanye West, Angelababy doesn’t operate on the cheap: She shelled out $31 million for her recent nuptials.
A groom is a man who does nothing to help with the wedding besides show up. A “groomzilla,” at least according to a new GQ essay, is apparently a man who has ideas about his wedding at all, or maybe even (gasp) plans it.
A week before Quinn Duane’s wedding day, her fiancé decided to call the whole thing off, leaving Duane’s family with an empty banquet hall, a boatload of decorations, and enough food to feed over 100 people. So, what to do? The food was already paid for; the canceled wedding was still going to cost the Duanes $35,000.…
Aside from Liza Minelli drunkenly careening through your wedding or Wilson Philips performing the two hits you’ve always loved at your reception, there are few things more exciting than having the president show up to your wedding. Not only because you get to meet the leader of the free world, but also because you’ve…
It’s your wedding day and you want to stand out. You’ve seen the dresses your friends have been wearing and you’re not impressed. You need something new. Something exciting. Something fierce and fashion-forward. What you need, according to the designers that make the gowns, is a dress that’s barely there. Like the one…
